Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Alabama A&M 5-17, Southern U. 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Alabama A&M has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern U. Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Monday, the Bulldogs didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Wildcats, but they still walked away with a 72-68 victory.

Meanwhile, Southern U. entered their tilt with the Tigers with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Jaguars walked away with a 72-63 victory over the Tigers on Monday.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 5-17. As for the Jaguars, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-9 record this season.

Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Southern U.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Southern U. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Southern U. is a big 11.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Southern U. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.