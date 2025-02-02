Halftime Report

Alcorn State and Southern U. have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Alcorn State leads 39-37 over Southern U. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just one point.

Alcorn State came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Alcorn State 4-16, Southern U. 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Southern U. is heading back home. They and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

Southern U. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 133, but even that wound up being too high. They were the clear victor by a 63-42 margin over Miss Valley State on Monday. The Jaguars were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State beat Bethune-Cook. 70-61 on Monday.

Southern U.'s win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 12-8. As for Alcorn State, their victory bumped their record up to 4-16.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Southern U. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 62.2. The only thing between Southern U. and another offensive beatdown is Alcorn State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Southern U. barely slipped by Alcorn State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 71-70. Does Southern U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alcorn State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Southern U. is a big 11.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Southern U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.