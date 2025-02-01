Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Alcorn State 4-16, Southern U. 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Southern U. is heading back home. They and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

Southern U. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 133, but even that wound up being too high. They were the clear victor by a 63-42 margin over Miss Valley State on Monday. The Jaguars were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State beat Bethune-Cook. 70-61 on Monday.

Southern U.'s win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 12-8. As for Alcorn State, their victory bumped their record up to 4-16.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Southern U. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 62.2. The only thing between Southern U. and another offensive beatdown is Alcorn State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Southern U. barely slipped by Alcorn State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 71-70. Does Southern U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alcorn State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Southern U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.