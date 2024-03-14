Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 16-15, Southern U. 18-13

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats and the Southern U. Jaguars are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bartow Arena in a SWAC postseason contest. Southern U. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Bethune-Cook., who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Bethune-Cook. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They pulled ahead with a 67-66 photo finish over the Rattlers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern U. last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 66-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-15 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss dropped their record down to 18-13.

Bethune-Cook. is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Southern U.

Bethune-Cook. beat Southern U. 67-61 in their previous matchup two weeks ago. Will Bethune-Cook. repeat their success, or does Southern U. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Southern U. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Bethune-Cook. has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Southern U..