Halftime Report

Southern U. and Grambling State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 31-27, Southern U. has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Southern U. entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Grambling State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Grambling State 4-13, Southern U. 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Grambling State is 8-2 against Southern U. since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Tigers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Grambling State finally turned things around against Florida A&M on Monday. They walked away with a 79-72 victory over the Rattlers.

Meanwhile, Southern U. came tearing into Monday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 69-53 win over the Wildcats.

Grambling State's victory bumped their record up to 4-13. As for Southern U., they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Grambling State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Grambling State beat Southern U. 63-57 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Does Grambling State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Southern U. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Southern U. is a big 9-point favorite against Grambling State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grambling State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern U..