Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Southern Utah Jaguars

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 8-10, Southern Utah 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Southern Utah Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Arkansas Pine Bluff has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-0 during that stretch of close contests.

We saw a pretty high 161-over/under line set for Arkansas Pine Bluff's previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. They secured a 76-72 W over the Wildcats on Monday.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 35.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Utah found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 79-62 bruising from the Tigers. Southern Utah has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Southern Utah struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Golden Lions' win bumped their record up to 8-10. As for the Jaguars, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Southern Utah, though, as they've only made 30% of their threes per game this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizeable advantage in that area, Southern Utah will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff was able to grind out a solid victory over Southern Utah in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 62-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas Pine Bluff since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.