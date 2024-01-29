Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Southern Utah Jaguars

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-20, Southern Utah 10-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miss Valley State is 1-9 against Southern Utah since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Miss Valley State is hoping to put an end to a 19-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, the Delta Devils came up short against the Tigers and fell 54-46. Miss Valley State has struggled against Grambling recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars earned a 80-66 win over the Golden Lions on Saturday.

The Delta Devils' loss dropped their record down to 0-20. As for the Jaguars, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-9 record this season.

Miss Valley State came up short against Southern Utah in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 84-70. Can Miss Valley State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.