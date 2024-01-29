Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Southern Utah Jaguars

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-20, Southern Utah 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Miss Valley State is 1-9 against Southern Utah since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Miss Valley State is hoping to put an end to a 19-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, the Delta Devils came up short against the Tigers and fell 54-46. Miss Valley State has struggled against Grambling recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars earned a 80-66 win over the Golden Lions on Saturday.

The Delta Devils' loss dropped their record down to 0-20. As for the Jaguars, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-9 record this season.

Miss Valley State came up short against Southern Utah in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 84-70. Can Miss Valley State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.

  • Jan 23, 2023 - Southern Utah 84 vs. Miss Valley State 70
  • Jan 24, 2022 - Southern Utah 100 vs. Miss Valley State 72
  • Jan 18, 2021 - Southern Utah 102 vs. Miss Valley State 61
  • Feb 17, 2020 - Southern Utah 95 vs. Miss Valley State 62
  • Jan 20, 2020 - Southern Utah 74 vs. Miss Valley State 70
  • Feb 18, 2019 - Miss Valley State 70 vs. Southern Utah 59
  • Jan 21, 2019 - Southern Utah 80 vs. Miss Valley State 56
  • Feb 12, 2018 - Southern Utah 55 vs. Miss Valley State 51
  • Jan 15, 2018 - Southern Utah 78 vs. Miss Valley State 70
  • Feb 13, 2017 - Southern Utah 81 vs. Miss Valley State 72