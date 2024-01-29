Who's Playing
Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Southern Utah Jaguars
Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-20, Southern Utah 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Miss Valley State is 1-9 against Southern Utah since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Miss Valley State is hoping to put an end to a 19-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
On Saturday, the Delta Devils came up short against the Tigers and fell 54-46. Miss Valley State has struggled against Grambling recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars earned a 80-66 win over the Golden Lions on Saturday.
The Delta Devils' loss dropped their record down to 0-20. As for the Jaguars, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-9 record this season.
Miss Valley State came up short against Southern Utah in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 84-70. Can Miss Valley State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Southern Utah has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.
- Jan 23, 2023 - Southern Utah 84 vs. Miss Valley State 70
- Jan 24, 2022 - Southern Utah 100 vs. Miss Valley State 72
- Jan 18, 2021 - Southern Utah 102 vs. Miss Valley State 61
- Feb 17, 2020 - Southern Utah 95 vs. Miss Valley State 62
- Jan 20, 2020 - Southern Utah 74 vs. Miss Valley State 70
- Feb 18, 2019 - Miss Valley State 70 vs. Southern Utah 59
- Jan 21, 2019 - Southern Utah 80 vs. Miss Valley State 56
- Feb 12, 2018 - Southern Utah 55 vs. Miss Valley State 51
- Jan 15, 2018 - Southern Utah 78 vs. Miss Valley State 70
- Feb 13, 2017 - Southern Utah 81 vs. Miss Valley State 72