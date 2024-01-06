Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Southern Utah Jaguars

Current Records: Texas So. 2-9, Southern Utah 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Utah and Texas So. are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Center. The timing is sure in Southern Utah's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Texas So. has not had much luck on the away from home, with ten straight road losses dating back to last season.

Southern Utah scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 115-42 victory over the Royals. Considering Southern Utah has won four games by more than 24 points this season, Sunday's blowout was nothing new.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact Texas So. proved last Thursday. They claimed a resounding 108-72 victory over the Ambassadors at home. That 36 points margin sets a new team best for Texas So. this season.

The Jaguars are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 6-7 record this season. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 2-9.

Looking ahead, Southern Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Southern Utah: they have a less-than-stellar 3-7 record against the spread this season.

Southern Utah came up short against Texas So. when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 79-68. Can Southern Utah avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Utah is a 5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Utah and Texas So. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.