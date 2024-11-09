Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: FIU 0-1, Southern Utah 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off against the FIU Panthers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Southern Utah is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Western New Mexico 96-68. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-25.

Southern Utah was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Western New Mexico only posted ten.

FIU kicked off their season on the road on Tuesday and hit a couple of potholes. They fell 77-70 to Rice.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jayden Brewer, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January. Another player making a difference was Travis Gray, who went 6 for 7 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds.