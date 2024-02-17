Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Utah Valley 11-14, Southern Utah 9-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at America First Event Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Utah Valley will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Cal Baptist typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. They blew past the Lancers 69-46. The win made it back-to-back wins for Utah Valley.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They took a 78-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Redhawks. Southern Utah has not had much luck with the Redhawks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Wolverines' win ended a ten-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-14. As for the Thunderbirds, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season.

Utah Valley strolled past the Thunderbirds in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 80-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Valley since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Utah Valley is a slight 2-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Utah Valley.