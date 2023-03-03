Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Southern Utah

Current Records: California Baptist 16-14; Southern Utah 19-11

What to Know

Get ready for a WAC battle as the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the California Baptist Lancers will face off at 9 p.m. ET Friday at America First Event Center. Southern Utah earned a 72-71 win in their most recent matchup against California Baptist in February.

The Thunderbirds were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 83-78 to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

Meanwhile, California Baptist didn't have too much trouble with the UTRGV Vaqueros at home on Wednesday as they won 88-70.

Southern Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Southern Utah against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

California Baptist's win lifted them to 16-14 while Southern Utah's loss dropped them down to 19-11. We'll see if the Lancers can repeat their recent success or if the Thunderbirds bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.