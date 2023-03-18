Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Southern Utah

Regular Season Records: North Alabama 18-14; Southern Utah 22-12

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions will face off against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in a playoff game at Ocean Center at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

A win for North Alabama just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 73-48 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. North Alabama's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Daniel Ortiz, who had 22 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah lost to the Grand Canyon Antelopes by a decisive 84-66 margin. The top scorer for the Thunderbirds was guard Tevian Jones (17 points).

North Alabama is expected to lose this next one by 9. Now might not be the best time to take North Alabama against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Alabama is stumbling into the matchup with the 47th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.4 on average. The Thunderbirds' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the fifth most points per game in college basketball at 82.5. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a big 9-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.