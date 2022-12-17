Who's Playing
Northern Arizona @ Southern Utah
Current Records: Northern Arizona 4-8; Southern Utah 7-4
What to Know
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks haven't won a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds since Feb. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Northern Arizona will take on Southern Utah on the road at 3 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds should still be feeling good after a victory, while Northern Arizona will be looking to right the ship.
Northern Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 80-75 to the Utah Valley Wolverines.
Meanwhile, Southern Utah beat the Cal State Fullerton Titans 67-60 on Saturday.
The Lumberjacks are now 4-8 while Southern Utah sits at 7-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northern Arizona has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 49th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Southern Utah's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 89.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southern Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northern Arizona.
- Feb 21, 2022 - Southern Utah 79 vs. Northern Arizona 48
- Jan 31, 2022 - Southern Utah 78 vs. Northern Arizona 66
- Feb 26, 2021 - Southern Utah 92 vs. Northern Arizona 62
- Feb 24, 2021 - Southern Utah 85 vs. Northern Arizona 80
- Feb 15, 2020 - Northern Arizona 82 vs. Southern Utah 69
- Jan 16, 2020 - Northern Arizona 75 vs. Southern Utah 72
- Jan 28, 2019 - Northern Arizona 80 vs. Southern Utah 77
- Jan 12, 2019 - Southern Utah 84 vs. Northern Arizona 82
- Feb 10, 2018 - Southern Utah 63 vs. Northern Arizona 54
- Jan 13, 2018 - Southern Utah 81 vs. Northern Arizona 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Southern Utah 84 vs. Northern Arizona 68
- Dec 31, 2016 - Southern Utah 93 vs. Northern Arizona 80
- Feb 27, 2016 - Southern Utah 69 vs. Northern Arizona 59
- Jan 09, 2016 - Northern Arizona 73 vs. Southern Utah 63