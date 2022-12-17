Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Southern Utah

Current Records: Northern Arizona 4-8; Southern Utah 7-4

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks haven't won a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds since Feb. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Northern Arizona will take on Southern Utah on the road at 3 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds should still be feeling good after a victory, while Northern Arizona will be looking to right the ship.

Northern Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 80-75 to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah beat the Cal State Fullerton Titans 67-60 on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks are now 4-8 while Southern Utah sits at 7-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northern Arizona has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 49th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Southern Utah's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 89.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Northern Arizona.