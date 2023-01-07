Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Southern

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-10; Southern 6-9

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars are 4-0 against the Florida A&M Rattlers since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Southern and Florida A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Center. The Jaguars won both of their matches against Florida A&M last season (80-66 and 58-49) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Southern sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-62 win.

Meanwhile, the Rattlers came up short against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday, falling 67-59.

Southern is now 6-9 while Florida A&M sits at 2-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Southern comes into the game boasting the 11th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.5. Less enviably, Florida A&M is stumbling into the contest with the 354th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern have won all of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last nine years.