Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Southern
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 9-15; Southern 12-12
What to Know
The Southern Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaguars and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Center. Prairie View A&M will be strutting in after a win while Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.
Southern came up short against the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, falling 73-66.
Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put the hurt on the Florida A&M Rattlers with a sharp 75-45 victory.
Southern is now 12-12 while the Panthers sit at 9-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Jaguars enter the game with 17.7 takeaways on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Prairie View A&M is 53rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 13 games against Southern.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Southern 66 vs. Prairie View A&M 62
- Feb 12, 2022 - Prairie View A&M 84 vs. Southern 77
- Mar 04, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 68 vs. Southern 61
- Mar 07, 2020 - Southern 89 vs. Prairie View A&M 80
- Jan 06, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 64 vs. Southern 54
- Mar 07, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 73 vs. Southern 55
- Jan 05, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 82 vs. Southern 73
- Mar 03, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 77 vs. Southern 69
- Jan 03, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 78 vs. Southern 74
- Mar 02, 2017 - Prairie View A&M 70 vs. Southern 64
- Jan 02, 2017 - Southern 59 vs. Prairie View A&M 57
- Mar 05, 2016 - Prairie View A&M 79 vs. Southern 71
- Jan 04, 2016 - Prairie View A&M 71 vs. Southern 65