Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Southern

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 9-15; Southern 12-12

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaguars and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Center. Prairie View A&M will be strutting in after a win while Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.

Southern came up short against the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, falling 73-66.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put the hurt on the Florida A&M Rattlers with a sharp 75-45 victory.

Southern is now 12-12 while the Panthers sit at 9-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Jaguars enter the game with 17.7 takeaways on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Prairie View A&M is 53rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 13 games against Southern.