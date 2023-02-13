Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Southern
Current Records: Texas Southern 8-17; Southern 13-12
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers haven't won a game against the Southern Jaguars since March 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Texas Southern and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Center. The Jaguars should still be riding high after a victory, while Texas Southern will be looking to right the ship.
Texas Southern received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 65-46 to the Grambling Tigers.
Meanwhile, Southern had enough points to win and then some against the Prairie View A&M Panthers this past Saturday, taking their matchup 79-65.
Texas Southern is now 8-17 while Southern sits at 13-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Texas Southern is ninth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas Southern, Southern ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Southern have won nine out of their last 16 games against Southern.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Southern 77 vs. Texas Southern 76
- Feb 14, 2022 - Southern 70 vs. Texas Southern 58
- Jan 03, 2022 - Southern 63 vs. Texas Southern 50
- Mar 06, 2021 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Southern 74
- Mar 05, 2020 - Southern 89 vs. Texas Southern 74
- Jan 04, 2020 - Texas Southern 77 vs. Southern 68
- Mar 12, 2019 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Southern 70
- Mar 09, 2019 - Southern 87 vs. Texas Southern 77
- Jan 07, 2019 - Texas Southern 77 vs. Southern 67
- Mar 01, 2018 - Texas Southern 90 vs. Southern 88
- Jan 01, 2018 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Southern 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - Texas Southern 82 vs. Southern 69
- Jan 04, 2017 - Texas Southern 82 vs. Southern 74
- Mar 11, 2016 - Southern 81 vs. Texas Southern 73
- Mar 03, 2016 - Southern 84 vs. Texas Southern 79
- Jan 02, 2016 - Texas Southern 88 vs. Southern 66