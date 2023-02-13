Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Southern

Current Records: Texas Southern 8-17; Southern 13-12

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers haven't won a game against the Southern Jaguars since March 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Texas Southern and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Center. The Jaguars should still be riding high after a victory, while Texas Southern will be looking to right the ship.

Texas Southern received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 65-46 to the Grambling Tigers.

Meanwhile, Southern had enough points to win and then some against the Prairie View A&M Panthers this past Saturday, taking their matchup 79-65.

Texas Southern is now 8-17 while Southern sits at 13-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Texas Southern is ninth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas Southern, Southern ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Southern have won nine out of their last 16 games against Southern.