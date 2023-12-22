Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Binghamton 7-4, St. Bona. 7-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Binghamton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the St. Bona. Bonnies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Reilly Center. St. Bona. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Binghamton, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Bearcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Purple Eagles, taking the game 74-69. The over/under was set at 143 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 64-54 to the Owls. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points St. Bona. has scored all season.

Yann Farell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 11 points along with seven rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, St. Bona. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Bearcats' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.2 points per game. As for the Bonnies, their loss dropped their record down to 7-3.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Bona., though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Binghamton's sizeable advantage in that area, St. Bona. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Binghamton came up short against St. Bona. when the teams last played back in November of 2015, falling 63-53. Can Binghamton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Bona. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.