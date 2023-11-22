Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Bucknell 2-4, St. Bona. 2-2

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison will head out on the road to face off against the St. Bona. Bonnies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reilly Center. St. Bona. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Bucknell, who comes in off a win.

On Monday, the Bison beat the Screaming Eagles 67-56. The victory was just what Bucknell needed coming off of a 90-60 loss in their prior game.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Bonnies, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 77-60 loss to the Tigers on Friday.

The Bison's victory bumped their record up to 2-4. As for the Bonnies, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bucknell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Bona. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Bucknell skirted past St. Bona. 88-85 in their previous matchup back in November of 2018. Will Bucknell repeat their success, or does St. Bona. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bucknell won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.