Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Bucknell 2-4, St. Bona. 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

What to Know

After two games on the road, St. Bona. is heading back home. They will take on the Bucknell Bison at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. St. Bona. might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, things could have been worse for the Bonnies, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 77-60 loss to the Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Bison earned a 67-56 win over the Screaming Eagles on Monday. The victory was just what Bucknell needed coming off of a 90-60 defeat in their prior matchup.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-2.

As for their next game, St. Bona. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Bona. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bucknell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

St. Bona. is a big 14.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bonnies slightly, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Bucknell won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.