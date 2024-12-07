Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Buffalo 5-4, St. Bona. 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for St. Bona. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Buffalo Bulls at 4:00 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. The timing is sure in the Bonnies' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Bulls have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

St. Bona. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 64-47 win over Bucknell on Wednesday. The 64-point effort marked the Bonnies' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Among those leading the charge was Chance Moore, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Lajae Jones was another key player, posting eight points along with six rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Buffalo). They took their contest on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 100-65 victory over Pitt-Bradford. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the team's high-flying offense, the game also marked the team's biggest win of the season.

Buffalo was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

St. Bona.'s victory bumped their record up to 8-1. As for Buffalo, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: St. Bona. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Buffalo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

St. Bona. strolled past Buffalo when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a score of 80-65. Does St. Bona. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Buffalo turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

St. Bona. is a big 17.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bonnies slightly, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Buffalo.