Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Davidson 14-10, St. Bona. 15-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Davidson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the St. Bona. Bonnies will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the Explorers at home as they won 71-56.

Davidson's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Reed Bailey, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Bobby Durkin was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.7% better than the opposition, a fact St. Bona. proved on Wednesday. They strolled past the Rams with points to spare, taking the game 85-67.

St. Bona. can attribute much of their success to Assa Essamvous, who made all 7 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 23 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Essamvous has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Noel Brown, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

The Wildcats' win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 14-10. As for the Bonnies, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-9.

Davidson is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 14-10 against the spread, St. Bona. has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Davidson is only 9-13 ATS.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, St. Bona. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: Davidson is only 9-13 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 6-2 ATS vs. the Bonnies across their last eight meetings.

Odds

St. Bona. is a big 7.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Davidson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Bona..