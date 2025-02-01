Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between St. Bona. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fordham 40-29.

If St. Bona. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-6 in no time. On the other hand, Fordham will have to make due with a 10-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Fordham Rams @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Fordham 10-11, St. Bona. 16-6

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.00

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Fordham Rams and the St. Bona. Bonnies are set to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Fordham can't be too worried about heading out to take on St. Bona.: they just beat La Salle at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Fordham strolled past La Salle with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 88-72. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Rams.

Fordham can attribute much of their success to Romad Dean, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Matt Zona, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 13 points.

Fordham was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. hadn't done well against Dayton recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. St. Bona. put the hurt on Dayton with a sharp 75-53 victory. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Bonnies as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

St. Bona.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Lajae Jones led the charge by going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. The dominant performance gave Jones a new career-high in threes. Another player making a difference was Melvin Council Jr., who scored 18 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Fordham's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-11. As for St. Bona., their win bumped their record up to 16-6.

Fordham is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

St. Bona. and Fordham pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, St. Bona. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when playing at home.

St. Bona. is a big 10.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

St. Bona. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.