Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 20-7, St. Bona. 17-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the St. Bona. Bonnies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Reilly Center. Loyola Chi. is coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Loyola Chi. proved on Saturday. They blew past the Patriots 80-59.

Among those leading the charge was Braden Norris, who scored ten points along with eight assists and four steals. He didn't help Loyola Chi.'s cause all that much against the Rams last Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Miles Rubin was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with two blocks.

Massachusetts typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday St. Bona. proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 75-67 win over the Minutemen.

Chad Venning was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Charles Pride, who scored 11 points.

The Ramblers are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 20-7 record this season. As for the Bonnies, their victory bumped their record up to 17-10.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Bona., though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Loyola Chi.'s sizable advantage in that area, the Bonnies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Loyola Chi. is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

St. Bona. is a 3.5-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Loyola Chi. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.