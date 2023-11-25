Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 2-2, St. Bona. 3-2

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Miami (Ohio) has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the St. Bona. Bonnies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the RedHawks beat the Panthers 76-64. 76 seems to be a good number for Miami (Ohio) as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the Bonnies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bison on Wednesday, taking the game 67-61.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Bona. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Charles Pride, who scored 11 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Moses Flowers was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The victory got the RedHawks back to even at 2-2. As for the Bonnies, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami (Ohio) have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Bona. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 31.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.