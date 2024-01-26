Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 13-6, St. Bona. 11-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Bona. is 9-1 against Saint Joseph's since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Reilly Center.

On Tuesday, the Bonnies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 54-50 to the Dukes. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points St. Bona. has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Charles Pride, who scored 14 points along with three steals. Less helpful for St. Bona. was Moses Flowers' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, St. Bona. were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's entered their tilt with Massachusetts with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hawks skirted by the Minutemen 78-77 on Tuesday on a last-minute layup from Lynn Greer III with but a second left in the second quarter. Saint Joseph's was down 66-53 with 10:33 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy one-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Erik Reynolds II, who scored 31 points along with three steals. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points.

The Bonnies' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 11-7. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.7 points per game. As for the Hawks, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-6.

St. Bona. beat Saint Joseph's 89-76 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does St. Bona. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Saint Joseph's turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.