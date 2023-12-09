Who's Playing

What to Know

The Siena Saints will head out on the road to face off against the St. Bona. Bonnies at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. Siena is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Siena found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a hard 67-51 fall against the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. came tearing into Wednesday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points) and they left with even more momentum. They claimed a resounding 94-60 victory over the Purple Eagles on the road.

St. Bona. can attribute much of their success to Mika Adams-Woods, who scored 25 points along with 5 assists. Moses Flowers was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Saints' defeat dropped their record down to 2-7. As for the Bonnies, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Siena have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Bona. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Siena beat St. Bona. 76-70 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Siena since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Siena.