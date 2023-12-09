Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Siena 2-7, St. Bona. 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

St. Bona. will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Siena Saints at 4:00 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. St. Bona. is coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 29.9% better than the opposition, a fact St. Bona. proved on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Purple Eagles 94-60 on the road.

St. Bona. can attribute much of their success to Mika Adams-Woods, who scored 25 points along with 5 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Moses Flowers, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Saints, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 67-51 loss to the Bulldogs on Wednesday. Siena has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bonnies have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season. As for the Saints, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-7.

As mentioned, St. Bona. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 22 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Bona. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Siena struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

St. Bona. is a big 22-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Siena.