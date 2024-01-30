Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: VCU 13-7, St. Bona. 12-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the St. Bona. Bonnies and the VCU Rams are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at Reilly Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

St. Bona. has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Hawks on Friday as the Bonnies made off with a 91-72 victory. The oddsmakers were on St. Bona.'s side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

St. Bona.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Daryl Banks III led the charge by going 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 5 assists. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Chad Venning, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, VCU had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.3 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They walked away with a 63-58 win over the Wildcats.

VCU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Toibu Lawal, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds. Max Shulga was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five rebounds.

The Bonnies' win bumped their record up to 12-7. As for the Rams, they pushed their record up to 13-7 with that win, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season.

St. Bona. was able to grind out a solid victory over VCU when the teams last played on January 3rd, winning 89-78. Will St. Bona. repeat their success, or does VCU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against VCU.