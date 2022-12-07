Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Cleveland State 6-3; St. Bonaventure 5-3

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will take on the Cleveland State Vikings at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Reilly Center. The Bonnies are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

St. Bonaventure received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-66 to the Buffalo Bulls. Despite the defeat, St. Bonaventure got a solid performance out of forward Yann Farell, who had 18 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Titans at home this past Saturday as they won 92-77.

St. Bonaventure is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

St. Bonaventure is now 5-3 while the Vikings sit at 6-3. Cleveland State is 5-0 after wins this year, and the Bonnies are 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bonnies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.