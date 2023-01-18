Who's Playing

Duquesne @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Duquesne 13-5; St. Bonaventure 9-9

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies are 13-2 against the Duquesne Dukes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. St. Bonaventure and Duquesne will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. The Bonnies won both of their matches against Duquesne last season (64-56 and 81-55) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Richmond Spiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday St. Bonaventure proved too difficult a challenge. St. Bonaventure came out on top against the Spiders by a score of 71-63. Guard Daryl Banks III and guard Moses Flowers were among the main playmakers for St. Bonaventure as the former had 20 points in addition to five rebounds and the latter had 20 points. Banks III's performance made up for a slower game against the Rhode Island Rams last week.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, the Dukes have finally found some success away from home. They took down the Saint Joseph's Hawks 92-80 last Wednesday. Duquesne's forward Rodney Gunn Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 26 points.

Their wins bumped the Bonnies to 9-9 and Duquesne to 13-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when St. Bonaventure and Duquesne clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Duquesne.