Who's Playing
Duquesne @ St. Bonaventure
Current Records: Duquesne 13-5; St. Bonaventure 9-9
What to Know
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies are 13-2 against the Duquesne Dukes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. St. Bonaventure and Duquesne will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. The Bonnies won both of their matches against Duquesne last season (64-56 and 81-55) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The Richmond Spiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday St. Bonaventure proved too difficult a challenge. St. Bonaventure came out on top against the Spiders by a score of 71-63. Guard Daryl Banks III and guard Moses Flowers were among the main playmakers for St. Bonaventure as the former had 20 points in addition to five rebounds and the latter had 20 points. Banks III's performance made up for a slower game against the Rhode Island Rams last week.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, the Dukes have finally found some success away from home. They took down the Saint Joseph's Hawks 92-80 last Wednesday. Duquesne's forward Rodney Gunn Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 26 points.
Their wins bumped the Bonnies to 9-9 and Duquesne to 13-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when St. Bonaventure and Duquesne clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Bonaventure have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Duquesne.
- Feb 19, 2022 - St. Bonaventure 81 vs. Duquesne 55
- Jan 21, 2022 - St. Bonaventure 64 vs. Duquesne 56
- Mar 05, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 75 vs. Duquesne 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 65 vs. Duquesne 61
- Jan 15, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 62 vs. Duquesne 48
- Feb 26, 2020 - Duquesne 81 vs. St. Bonaventure 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - St. Bonaventure 83 vs. Duquesne 80
- Feb 27, 2019 - St. Bonaventure 68 vs. Duquesne 47
- Feb 06, 2019 - St. Bonaventure 51 vs. Duquesne 49
- Feb 21, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 73 vs. Duquesne 67
- Feb 03, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 84 vs. Duquesne 81
- Feb 25, 2017 - St. Bonaventure 80 vs. Duquesne 77
- Feb 01, 2017 - St. Bonaventure 71 vs. Duquesne 64
- Feb 24, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 80 vs. Duquesne 76
- Jan 16, 2016 - Duquesne 95 vs. St. Bonaventure 88