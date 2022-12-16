Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 8-3; St. Bonaventure 6-4

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at home. The Bonnies are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Sunday, St. Bonaventure lost to the Iona Gaels by a decisive 72-57 margin. One thing holding St. Bonaventure back was the mediocre play of guard Kyrell Luc, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over nine times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Mercer Bears typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Florida Gulf Coast proved too difficult a challenge. Florida Gulf Coast managed a 67-62 win over Mercer.

Florida Gulf Coast's victory lifted them to 8-3 while St. Bonaventure's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. We'll see if the Eagles can repeat their recent success or if the Bonnies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.