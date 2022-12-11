Who's Playing

Iona @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Iona 5-2; St. Bonaventure 6-3

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will square off against the Iona Gaels at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center.

St. Bonaventure didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland State Vikings at home this past Wednesday as they won 61-42. The Bonnies got double-digit scores from four players: guard Daryl Banks III (15), guard Kyrell Luc (12), forward Chad Venning (12), and forward Barry Evans (10).

Meanwhile, Iona took their game against the Saint Louis Billikens last week by a conclusive 84-62 score. Among those leading the charge for the Gaels was Daniss Jenkins, who had 21 points and five assists.

St. Bonaventure is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped St. Bonaventure to 6-3 and Iona to 5-2. This past Wednesday the Bonnies relied heavily on Barry Evans, who had ten points along with nine boards. It will be up to Iona's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Gaels are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.