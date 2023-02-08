Who's Playing

La Salle @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: La Salle 10-13; St. Bonaventure 13-11

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the La Salle Explorers will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Reilly Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Dayton Flyers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday St. Bonaventure proved too difficult a challenge. The Bonnies beat the Flyers 68-59. St. Bonaventure's forward Chad Venning looked sharp as he had 17 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, La Salle was able to grind out a solid win over the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Sunday, winning 73-65. The top scorer for La Salle was guard Josh Nickelberry (16 points).

The wins brought St. Bonaventure up to 13-11 and the Explorers to 10-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bonnies are 43rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.8 on average. La Salle has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won five out of their last seven games against La Salle.