Who's Playing

La Salle @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: La Salle 10-13; St. Bonaventure 13-11

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the La Salle Explorers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Reilly Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bonnies were able to grind out a solid win over the Dayton Flyers this past Saturday, winning 68-59. Forward Chad Venning was the offensive standout of the matchup for St. Bonaventure, picking up 17 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, La Salle beat the Saint Joseph's Hawks 73-65 on Sunday. Guard Josh Nickelberry (16 points) was the top scorer for the Explorers.

St. Bonaventure is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while La Salle has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The wins brought St. Bonaventure up to 13-11 and La Salle to 10-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bonnies are stumbling into the game with the 42nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.8 on average. The Explorers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Bonnies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won five out of their last seven games against La Salle.