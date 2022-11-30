Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 5-2; St. Bonaventure 4-2

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will take on the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at home. St. Bonaventure is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Bonnies strolled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with points to spare last week, taking the game 63-51. Forward Chad Venning was the offensive standout of the contest for St. Bonaventure, posting a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. escaped with a win on Sunday against the Montana State Bobcats by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.

Barring any buzzer beaters, St. Bonaventure is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped St. Bonaventure to 4-2 and the Blue Raiders to 5-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Bonnies are a 3-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Bonaventure won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.