Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Notre Dame 5-0; St. Bonaventure 3-2

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at UBS Arena.

The Bonnies can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 80-66 on Tuesday. St. Bonaventure got double-digit scores from four players: forward Chad Venning (21), guard Kyrell Luc (19), forward Yann Farell (13), and guard Daryl Banks III (12). Luc had some trouble finding his footing against the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

As for Notre Dame, they have more to be thankful for after their game against Bowling Green on Tuesday. Notre Dame enjoyed a cozy 82-66 win over Bowling Green. The Fighting Irish can attribute much of their success to guard JJ Starling, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Bonnies to 3-2 and Notre Dame to 5-0. On Tuesday St. Bonaventure relied heavily on Kyrell Luc, who had 19 points and six assists along with five boards. It will be up to Notre Dame's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.