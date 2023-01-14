Who's Playing

Richmond @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Richmond 10-7; St. Bonaventure 8-9

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies are 7-2 against the Richmond Spiders since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. St. Bonaventure and Richmond will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spiders winning the first 71-61 at home and the Bonnies taking the second 72-65.

St. Bonaventure was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 68-67 to the Rhode Island Rams. Guard Daryl Banks III had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, Richmond has finally found some success away from home. They had just enough and edged out the Davidson Wildcats 61-57. It was another big night for Richmond's forward Tyler Burton, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards along with five steals.

Richmond's victory lifted them to 10-7 while St. Bonaventure's defeat dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if the Spiders can repeat their recent success or if the Bonnies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won seven out of their last nine games against Richmond.