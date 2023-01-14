Who's Playing
Richmond @ St. Bonaventure
Current Records: Richmond 10-7; St. Bonaventure 8-9
What to Know
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies are 7-2 against the Richmond Spiders since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. St. Bonaventure and Richmond will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spiders winning the first 71-61 at home and the Bonnies taking the second 72-65.
St. Bonaventure was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 68-67 to the Rhode Island Rams. Guard Daryl Banks III had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, Richmond has finally found some success away from home. They had just enough and edged out the Davidson Wildcats 61-57. It was another big night for Richmond's forward Tyler Burton, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards along with five steals.
Richmond's victory lifted them to 10-7 while St. Bonaventure's defeat dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if the Spiders can repeat their recent success or if the Bonnies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Bonaventure have won seven out of their last nine games against Richmond.
- Mar 04, 2022 - St. Bonaventure 72 vs. Richmond 65
- Feb 04, 2022 - Richmond 71 vs. St. Bonaventure 61
- Jan 02, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 69 vs. Richmond 66
- Feb 22, 2020 - St. Bonaventure 75 vs. Richmond 71
- Jan 26, 2019 - St. Bonaventure 66 vs. Richmond 57
- Mar 09, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 83 vs. Richmond 77
- Feb 10, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 97 vs. Richmond 88
- Jan 11, 2017 - Richmond 78 vs. St. Bonaventure 61
- Jan 31, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 84 vs. Richmond 68