Who's Playing

Richmond @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Richmond 10-7; St. Bonaventure 8-9

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies are 7-2 against the Richmond Spiders since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. St. Bonaventure and Richmond will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spiders winning the first 71-61 at home and St. Bonaventure taking the second 72-65.

St. Bonaventure was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 68-67 to the Rhode Island Rams. Guard Daryl Banks III wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Bonaventure; Banks III played for 36 minutes with.

Speaking of close games: Richmond narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Davidson Wildcats 61-57. It took five tries, but Richmond can finally say that they have a win on the road. It was another big night for their forward Tyler Burton, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards in addition to five steals.

Richmond's win lifted them to 10-7 while St. Bonaventure's loss dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if Richmond can repeat their recent success or if St. Bonaventure bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $58.00

Odds

The Spiders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won seven out of their last nine games against Richmond.