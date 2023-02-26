Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 13-15; St. Bonaventure 13-16

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the St. Bonaventure Bonnies and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 6 of 2018. Saint Joseph's and St. Bonaventure will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET Sunday at Reilly Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 106 points combined.

A victory for the Hawks just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 88-63 punch to the gut against the VCU Rams. Saint Joseph's' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Erik Reynolds II, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, the game between the Bonnies and the Davidson Wildcats this past Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with St. Bonaventure falling 74-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Moses Flowers (16 points) was the top scorer for St. Bonaventure.

Saint Joseph's is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Dec. 3 easily too and instead slipped up with a 97-80. In other words, don't count St. Bonaventure out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Bonnies are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Saint Joseph's.