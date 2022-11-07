Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ St. Bonaventure

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Reilly Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Red Flash struggled last year, ending up 9-21. St. Bonaventure ended up 23-10 last season and got to the NIT semifinals before being knocked out by the Xavier Musketeers 84-77.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.