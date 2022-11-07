Who's Playing
St. Francis (Pa.) @ St. Bonaventure
What to Know
The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Reilly Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Red Flash struggled last year, ending up 9-21. St. Bonaventure ended up 23-10 last season and got to the NIT semifinals before being knocked out by the Xavier Musketeers 84-77.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York
Series History
St. Bonaventure won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 12, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 92 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 82