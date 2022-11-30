Who's Playing

Delaware State @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Delaware State 1-5; St. Francis (N.Y.) 2-4

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Delaware State Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Peter Aquilone Court. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The matchup between the Terriers and the South Florida Bulls this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with St. Francis (N.Y.) falling 75-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, St. Francis (N.Y.) got a solid performance out of guard Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.

Meanwhile, Delaware State has to be aching after a bruising 80-53 defeat to the Liberty Flames this past Saturday. Delaware State was surely aware of their 23.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is now 2-4 while the Hornets sit at 1-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Terriers are stumbling into the contest with the seventh fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.5 on average. Delaware State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won both of the games they've played against Delaware State in the last eight years.