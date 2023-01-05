Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 8-8; St. Francis (N.Y.) 6-7

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers won both of their matches against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights last season (80-78 and 81-64) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Terriers and Fairleigh Dickinson will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at Peter Aquilone Court. Fairleigh Dickinson should still be riding high after a victory, while St. Francis (N.Y.) will be looking to get back in the win column.

St. Francis (N.Y.) found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 74-52 punch to the gut against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 99-50 stomp they got at home against the Centenary Gentlemen on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, St. Francis (N.Y.) is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Terriers are now 6-7 while the Knights sit at 8-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: St. Francis (N.Y.) has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won eight out of their last 13 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.