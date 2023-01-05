Who's Playing
Fairleigh Dickinson @ St. Francis (N.Y.)
Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 8-8; St. Francis (N.Y.) 6-7
What to Know
The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers won both of their matches against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights last season (80-78 and 81-64) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Terriers and Fairleigh Dickinson will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at Peter Aquilone Court. Fairleigh Dickinson should still be riding high after a victory, while St. Francis (N.Y.) will be looking to get back in the win column.
St. Francis (N.Y.) found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 74-52 punch to the gut against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 99-50 stomp they got at home against the Centenary Gentlemen on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, St. Francis (N.Y.) is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Terriers are now 6-7 while the Knights sit at 8-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: St. Francis (N.Y.) has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York
Odds
The Terriers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
St. Francis (N.Y.) have won eight out of their last 13 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.
- Feb 03, 2022 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 81 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 64
- Jan 21, 2022 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 80 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 78
- Feb 17, 2021 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 90 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 87
- Feb 16, 2021 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 83 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 75
- Jan 02, 2020 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 79 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 63
- Feb 09, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 84 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 73
- Jan 24, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 60 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 58
- Feb 17, 2018 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 87 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 74
- Jan 25, 2018 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 76 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 70
- Jan 26, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 79 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 73
- Jan 19, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 57 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 40
- Feb 06, 2016 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 85 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 71
- Jan 02, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 86 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 77