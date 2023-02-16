Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 9-16; St. Francis (N.Y.) 13-13

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will be on the road. St. Francis (Pa.) and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will face off in a Northeast battle at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at Peter Aquilone Court. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Red Flash came up short against the Merrimack Warriors this past Saturday, falling 75-68.

Meanwhile, the contest between St. Francis (N.Y.) and the Stonehill Skyhawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with St. Francis (N.Y.) falling 62-51 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

The losses put St. Francis (Pa.) at 9-16 and St. Francis (N.Y.) at 13-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: St. Francis (Pa.) is 43rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.4 on average. The Terriers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won eight out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).