Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: St. Peter's 2-1; St. Francis (N.Y.) 1-2

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the St. Peter's Peacocks at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Peter Aquilone Court. St. Peter's will be strutting in after a win while the Terriers will be stumbling in from a loss.

There's no need to mince words: St. Francis (N.Y.) lost to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Sunday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 84-48.

Meanwhile, the Peacocks strolled past the Bucknell Bison with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 82-71.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is now 1-2 while St. Peter's sits at a mirror-image 2-1. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Francis (N.Y.) has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Peter's has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 50th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Peter's have won three out of their last seven games against St. Francis (N.Y.).