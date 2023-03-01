Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Regular Season Records: Central Connecticut State 10-21; St. Francis (Pa.) 12-17

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at DeGol Arena in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for the Blue Devils as they fell 69-67 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers this past Saturday. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Central Connecticut State had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) came up short against the Wagner Seahawks this past Saturday, falling 68-58.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Central Connecticut State is 46th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. St. Francis (Pa.)s have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 23rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Flash are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Central Connecticut State.