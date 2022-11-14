Who's Playing

Cornell @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Cornell 1-1; St. Francis (Pa.) 1-1

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Cornell Big Red at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at DeGol Arena. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

St. Francis (Pa.) made easy work of the Hartford Hawks this past Saturday and carried off a 77-53 win.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard this past Thursday was the absolute smackdown Cornell laid on the SUNY-Delhi Broncos.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-1. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Red Flash are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 12.9 on average. Cornell experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Big Red are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cornell won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.