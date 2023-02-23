Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 16-13; St. Francis (Pa.) 11-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are heading back home. The Red Flash and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at DeGol Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between St. Francis (Pa.) and the LIU Sharks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as St. Francis (Pa.) wrapped it up with a 93-82 win on the road. St. Francis (Pa.)'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Josh Cohen led the charge as he had 16 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson had enough points to win and then some against the Wagner Seahawks this past Saturday, taking their contest 66-48. Among those leading the charge for Fairleigh Dickinson was guard Demetre Roberts, who had 20 points and five assists.

The wins brought the Red Flash up to 11-16 and the Knights to 16-13. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. Francis (Pa.) is stumbling into the game with the 48th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.3 on average. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairleigh Dickinson have won ten out of their last 17 games against St. Francis (Pa.).