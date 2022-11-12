Who's Playing
Hartford @ St. Francis (Pa.)
Current Records: Hartford 1-1; St. Francis (Pa.) 0-1
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Hartford Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at DeGol Arena. Hartford will be seeking to avenge the 81-66 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 14 of last year.
The Hawks simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the Northern Vermont-Lyndon Hornets at home 85-43.
Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) ended up a good deal behind the St. Bonaventure Bonnies when they played on Monday, losing 71-58. Maxwell Land had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.
Hartford's victory lifted them to 1-1 while St. Francis (Pa.)'s defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Hartford can repeat their recent success or if St. Francis (Pa.) bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Francis (Pa.) won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 14, 2021 - St. Francis (Pa.) 81 vs. Hartford 66