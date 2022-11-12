Who's Playing

Hartford @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Hartford 1-1; St. Francis (Pa.) 0-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Hartford Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at DeGol Arena. Hartford will be seeking to avenge the 81-66 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 14 of last year.

The Hawks simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the Northern Vermont-Lyndon Hornets at home 85-43.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) ended up a good deal behind the St. Bonaventure Bonnies when they played on Monday, losing 71-58. Maxwell Land had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.

Hartford's victory lifted them to 1-1 while St. Francis (Pa.)'s defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Hartford can repeat their recent success or if St. Francis (Pa.) bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.