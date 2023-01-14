Who's Playing
LIU @ St. Francis (Pa.)
Current Records: LIU 2-14; St. Francis (Pa.) 6-10
What to Know
The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the LIU Sharks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 23 of 2020. St. Francis (Pa.) and LIU will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at DeGol Arena. The Red Flash are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
After constant struggles on the road, St. Francis (Pa.) has finally found some success away from home. They snuck past the Wagner Seahawks with a 68-63 victory on Saturday.
Meanwhile, LIU received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 101-89 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.
St. Francis (Pa.)'s win brought them up to 6-10 while the Sharks' loss pulled them down to 2-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Flash have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 83.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania
Series History
LIU have won nine out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (Pa.).
- Feb 17, 2022 - LIU 81 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 63
- Jan 08, 2022 - LIU 75 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 70
- Jan 08, 2021 - LIU 71 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 58
- Jan 07, 2021 - LIU 78 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 75
- Feb 23, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 74 vs. LIU 71
- Jan 23, 2020 - LIU 86 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 81
- Mar 09, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 72 vs. LIU 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - LIU 69 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 66
- Jan 10, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 74 vs. LIU 67
- Feb 08, 2018 - LIU 83 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 67
- Jan 04, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 85 vs. LIU 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 80 vs. LIU 78
- Jan 07, 2017 - LIU 83 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 70
- Feb 20, 2016 - LIU 94 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 89
- Jan 09, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 72 vs. LIU 65