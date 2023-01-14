Who's Playing

LIU @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: LIU 2-14; St. Francis (Pa.) 6-10

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the LIU Sharks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 23 of 2020. St. Francis (Pa.) and LIU will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at DeGol Arena. The Red Flash are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

After constant struggles on the road, St. Francis (Pa.) has finally found some success away from home. They snuck past the Wagner Seahawks with a 68-63 victory on Saturday.

Meanwhile, LIU received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 101-89 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

St. Francis (Pa.)'s win brought them up to 6-10 while the Sharks' loss pulled them down to 2-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Flash have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 83.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LIU have won nine out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (Pa.).