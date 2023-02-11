Who's Playing

Merrimack @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Merrimack 10-16; St. Francis (Pa.) 9-15

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are 1-5 against the Merrimack Warriors since January of 2020, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Red Flash and Merrimack will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. St. Francis (Pa.) is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

St. Francis (Pa.) came out on top in a nail-biter against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Thursday, sneaking past 78-76.

Meanwhile, Merrimack didn't have too much trouble with the Stonehill Skyhawks at home on Thursday as they won 56-43.

Barring any buzzer beaters, St. Francis (Pa.) is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Red Flash up to 9-15 and the Warriors to 10-16. St. Francis (Pa.) is 3-5 after wins this year, Merrimack 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

Odds

The Red Flash are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last six games against St. Francis (Pa.).